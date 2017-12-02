Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Accurate-Mag 308 and 300WSM mags for sale
02-12-2017, 11:54 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Iowa
Posts: 9
Accurate-Mag 308 and 300WSM mags for sale
Have two 10 round 308 and one 5 round 300 WSM Accurate Mag magazines for sale. Used very little and in very good condition.

How about $130 tyd for all three, or $50 EA for the 10 round and $40 for the 5 round.

Thanks,

Chris
02-12-2017, 02:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Iowa
Posts: 9
Re: Accurate-Mag 308 and 300WSM mags for sale
It appears the 308 and 300 WSM are nearly identical other than minor differences in feed lip angle. I was running 6.5x47L in all of them.

I mostly lurk here learning and don't contribute much, hence the low post count. A veteran PRS shooter and top gunsmith will vouch for me if need be.

Thanks for looking.

Chris
