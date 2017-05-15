Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount
Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount
05-15-2017, 08:31 PM
jbmarshtx
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Austin, TX
Posts: 31
Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount
20 Moa. 1.45" from top of rail. 34mm rings. Built in level.
Very good condition. Retails for $300.
Have box and torx key.
Asking $175 shipped to you.
Trades? 6.5 CM savage small shank, 556 ar-15 barrel w/ bolt.
