Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount
Unread 05-15-2017, 08:31 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Austin, TX
Posts: 31
Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount
20 Moa. 1.45" from top of rail. 34mm rings. Built in level.

Very good condition. Retails for $300.

Have box and torx key.

Asking $175 shipped to you.

Trades? 6.5 CM savage small shank, 556 ar-15 barrel w/ bolt.
Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount-20170513_111938.jpg   Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount-20170513_111928.jpg  

Aadmount 34mm AR Scope Mount-20170513_111955.jpg  
