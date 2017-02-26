Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 7mm Shilen select match blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7mm Shilen select match blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-26-2017, 02:55 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: NE
Posts: 55
7mm Shilen select match blank
I bought this off LRH forum to have a friend of mine chamber it for a Tikka, but didn't get done before I bought a .243 and sold the Tikka.

To the best of my knowledge Shilen Select Match 7mm, 1-8 twist, 6 groove, varmint contour

Fast twist to stabilize heavy bullets.

I'm asking $275

7mm Shilen select match blank-284-muzzle-2.jpg

7mm Shilen select match blank-284-full.jpg

Thanks!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« REM 700 SA stock NICE FIGURE | Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:28 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC