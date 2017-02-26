Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
7mm Shilen select match blank
7mm Shilen select match blank
02-26-2017, 02:55 AM
jbone405
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: NE
Posts: 55
7mm Shilen select match blank
I bought this off LRH forum to have a friend of mine chamber it for a Tikka, but didn't get done before I bought a .243 and sold the Tikka.
To the best of my knowledge Shilen Select Match 7mm, 1-8 twist, 6 groove, varmint contour
Fast twist to stabilize heavy bullets.
I'm asking $275
Thanks!
