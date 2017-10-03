Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 7mm 1-10 stainless #2 blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7mm 1-10 stainless #2 blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-10-2017, 04:49 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 274
7mm 1-10 stainless #2 blank
I was going to build a light weight 7 mag, but opted to go in a different direction.

wilson blank that will finish at 24" or shorter. Pics shortly.

135 shipped or may trade for the following

model 70 sa scope mount
gloss leupold dd rings
savage gear (nice stock, barrel, etc)
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Manners T4 Carbon Fiber Remington 700 SA Stock | Savage small shank barrels »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:01 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC