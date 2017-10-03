Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
7mm 1-10 stainless #2 blank
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
7mm 1-10 stainless #2 blank
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-10-2017, 04:49 AM
grouse
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 274
7mm 1-10 stainless #2 blank
I was going to build a light weight 7 mag, but opted to go in a different direction.
wilson blank that will finish at 24" or shorter. Pics shortly.
135 shipped or may trade for the following
model 70 sa scope mount
gloss leupold dd rings
savage gear (nice stock, barrel, etc)
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Manners T4 Carbon Fiber Remington 700 SA Stock
|
Savage small shank barrels
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:01 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC