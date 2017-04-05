788 rem.



.223AI. this rifle is super accurate. I created a feeding problem in the clip. the clips



cost $40-$80. I could modify the clip with a dremel. waiting for suggestions.



the barrel on this rifle is Shilen 29". #5 straight contour. Is there an action



I could purchase to remount the barrel?? THK U morning, I have a 788 rem. in .223. I had the barrel rechambered to.223AI. this rifle is super accurate. I created a feeding problem in the clip. the clipscost $40-$80. I could modify the clip with a dremel. waiting for suggestions.the barrel on this rifle is Shilen 29". #5 straight contour. Is there an actionI could purchase to remount the barrel?? THK U