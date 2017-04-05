Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



788 rem.
Unread 05-04-2017, 04:16 AM
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 627
morning, I have a 788 rem. in .223. I had the barrel rechambered to

.223AI. this rifle is super accurate. I created a feeding problem in the clip. the clips

cost $40-$80. I could modify the clip with a dremel. waiting for suggestions.

the barrel on this rifle is Shilen 29". #5 straight contour. Is there an action

I could purchase to remount the barrel?? THK U
