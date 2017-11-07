Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
700 xcr compact take off barrel
700 xcr compact take off barrel
07-11-2017, 12:53 PM
Dman19d
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 99
700 xcr compact take off barrel
I have a Remington 700 xcr compact take off barrel in 308 win that is 20 inches long for sale.
The barrel has shallow flutes and is threaded.
I have about 140 rounds through it.
150 obo shipped tyd
Pics on request.
Thanks much
