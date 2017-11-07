Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 700 xcr compact take off barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

700 xcr compact take off barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-11-2017, 12:53 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 99
700 xcr compact take off barrel
I have a Remington 700 xcr compact take off barrel in 308 win that is 20 inches long for sale.
The barrel has shallow flutes and is threaded.
I have about 140 rounds through it.
150 obo shipped tyd
Pics on request.
Thanks much
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS Manners MCS-T with BDL Mini Chasis | For sale: New McMillan Game Scout »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC