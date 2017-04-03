Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


700 ti adl stock
03-04-2017, 07:01 PM
700 ti adl stock
Long action, black in color. Adl with pillars, no aluminum block. My scale says 1.6 lbs. in very good shape, supercell pad doesn't look used at all and stock doesn't really either. Has very minor handling mark here or there but nothing stands out. Please see all pics in link before posting the I'll take it, they're are close ups of bc with caliper for reference. $235 shipped lower 48 PayPal after fees preferred on this one or will take usps mo. First I'll take it will own it. Is crossposted

700 Ti La by welcometoryanland | Photobucket

