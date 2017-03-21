Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
700 Short Action Floorplate and Wyatt's Mag Box for sale
03-21-2017, 10:31 AM
sambo3006
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: SW MO
Posts: 1,336
700 Short Action Floorplate and Wyatt's Mag Box for sale
Rem 700 short action matte black floor plate with Wyatt's MBE-5 extended magazine box, no spring or follower $79 shipped.
The critters have to win every time, I only have to win once.
NRA Life Member
