700 Short Action Box, Milled Follower and Spring For Sale
Unread 02-23-2017, 01:44 PM
700 Short Action Box, Milled Follower and Spring For Sale
Rem 700 short action silver mag box, milled .308 family follower and spring as new $30 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
700 Short Action Box, Milled Follower and Spring For Sale-20170223_124708.jpg  
The critters have to win every time, I only have to win once.

NRA Life Member
