700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
  #1  
Unread 03-02-2017, 07:22 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 49
700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
I have a green with black inlet remington sa bdl stock varmit contour has wide forend with three sling studs total and hinged floorplate trigger gaurd $100 text 828-385-6189
700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal-20170228_160938.jpg  
  #2  
Unread 03-02-2017, 08:18 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 574
Re: 700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
morning, if I read this correctly comes with the hinged floor plate

and trigger guard? if son I will take the merchandise.
  #3  
Unread 03-02-2017, 10:32 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 49
Re: 700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
Yes thats true you and we split shipping
