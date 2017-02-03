Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
03-02-2017, 07:22 AM
nal3470
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 49
700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
I have a green with black inlet remington sa bdl stock varmit contour has wide forend with three sling studs total and hinged floorplate trigger gaurd $100 text 828-385-6189
#
2
03-02-2017, 08:18 AM
just country
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 574
Re: 700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
morning, if I read this correctly comes with the hinged floor plate
and trigger guard?
if son I will take the merchandise.
#
3
03-02-2017, 10:32 AM
nal3470
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 49
Re: 700 sa bdl varmit tactical with metal
Yes thats true you and we split shipping
