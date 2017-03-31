Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


700 Remington left hand action and barrel
  #1  
Unread 03-31-2017, 09:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: kennewick wa
Posts: 116
700 Remington left hand action and barrel
I have a left hand action 7mm rem blued looking to sell took on trade im not a lefty 509 945 five297 text is best to get ahold
  #2  
Unread 03-31-2017, 10:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Greeley ,Colo
Posts: 106
Re: 700 Remington left hand action and barrel
How much?
