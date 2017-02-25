Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 700 bdl la stock- mint older walnut
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

700 bdl la stock- mint older walnut
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-25-2017, 11:31 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 576
700 bdl la stock- mint older walnut
Not sure of the exact age or exact model it came off of but this stock is immaculate. Long action 700, bdl cutout, sporter inlet. I was going to open it for a magnum bbl but I think my plans for that rifle have changed for now. Has a plastic butt plate, there's some more pictures in this link to show condition. I would sell for $130 shipped to lower 48 or would trade for a like condition cdl stock for a sa cdl sf (mag contour). May be crossposted. Thanks.

Bdl Stock by welcometoryanland | Photobucket


Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« New 700 take off | WTB savage barrel 300 wm/30-06 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:28 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC