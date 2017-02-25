700 bdl la stock- mint older walnut



Bdl Stock by welcometoryanland | Photobucket





Not sure of the exact age or exact model it came off of but this stock is immaculate. Long action 700, bdl cutout, sporter inlet. I was going to open it for a magnum bbl but I think my plans for that rifle have changed for now. Has a plastic butt plate, there's some more pictures in this link to show condition. I would sell for $130 shipped to lower 48 or would trade for a like condition cdl stock for a sa cdl sf (mag contour). May be crossposted. Thanks.