6x47 Lapua prefit barrel for AR-10, RPR or Savage

02-18-2017, 02:08 AM
silverbullet_99
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 67

I know a guy trying to put together a group buy for 6x47 Lapua chambering for any of the three rifle styles in the title. If interested please PM me for further details.
