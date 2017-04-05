Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6 x 47L PACKAGE FOR SALE
05-04-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 194
6 x 47L PACKAGE FOR SALE
I have changed direction and this one is never going to happen. I bought the barrel on the campfire a while back and it has been laying on my bench sense it came thru the door.
I also have a set for Forester 6x47L benchrest dies, and 100 pcs. of 6.5x47 Lapua brass, both new in the box.
I will make someone a package deal for $500 shipped to your door (in the U.S.A)
First "I will take it" by time stamp gets it. Posted on other sites as well.
Thanks
John

Here is the link to the ad where I bought the barrel:
6X47 Lapua Chambered Rock Creek #3 and a factory Remington 243 re chambered to 6mm BR Norm - 24hourcampfire


