6 dasher reamer and go gauge
Unread 05-14-2017, 06:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 47
6 dasher reamer and go gauge
I have a ptg 6 dasher reamer for sale. This was used to cut 1 chamber. This is for lapua brass. I also have a go gauge to go with it.

Neck .272
Freebore .104

Price: $200 shipped. For reamer and go gauge.
Unread 05-14-2017, 08:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mo.
Posts: 230
Re: 6 dasher reamer and go gauge
What bullet is it best for
Unread 05-14-2017, 08:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 47
Re: 6 dasher reamer and go gauge
105 hybrids. 110 amk.
