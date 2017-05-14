Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
6 dasher reamer and go gauge
05-14-2017, 06:52 PM
jimmy31593
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 47
6 dasher reamer and go gauge
I have a ptg 6 dasher reamer for sale. This was used to cut 1 chamber. This is for lapua brass. I also have a go gauge to go with it.
Neck .272
Freebore .104
Price: $200 shipped. For reamer and go gauge.
05-14-2017, 08:29 PM
Deerhunter85
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mo.
Posts: 230
Re: 6 dasher reamer and go gauge
What bullet is it best for
05-14-2017, 08:37 PM
jimmy31593
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 47
Re: 6 dasher reamer and go gauge
105 hybrids. 110 amk.
