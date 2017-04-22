Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
6 Dasher Brux
6 Dasher Brux
04-22-2017, 06:18 AM
blinderthanascope
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: cave city ky
Posts: 43
6 Dasher Brux
I have a Brux 4gr 6Dasher 28in 1.350 Sav LS Barrel .268nk .105 freebore, this barrel screws in to shoulder on action has 300 shots, shoots in the .1's at 100 .3s at 300, tac driver will trade to a Weaver 36x or 325.00 shipped
