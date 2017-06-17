Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



450 Bushmaster upper with scope
Unread 06-17-2017, 09:16 AM
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Indiana
Posts: 429
450 Bushmaster upper with scope
Bushmaster upper 20" 50 Rd fired in excellent condition. Leupold ultamate slam scope with warne rings $475 shipped
Unread 06-17-2017, 09:41 AM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 239
Re: 450 Bushmaster upper with scope
pm sent
