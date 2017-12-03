Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 375 Ruger Barrel Stainless
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

375 Ruger Barrel Stainless
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-12-2017, 02:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 62
375 Ruger Barrel Stainless
Savage Large Shank Take off from an ALASKAN Brush Hunter 116

20 inch barrel with sights and holes for scope.

I bought the gun for the action. The barrel looks good, but I haven't shot it.

$100 plus shipping

Google "savage 19665" for specs. I'll text pictures. You
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Defiance action for sale | Nightforce 34mm Xtreme duty 6 hole rings 1.375" »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC