.338 norma barrel I have a barrel chambered in .338 norma, that has no more than four hundred rounds through it. The barrel is in good shape comes with a 4-port Harrell's Precision brake the barrel is 29 inches threaded for a tac-338 action. Could easily be set back if somebody wanted to make it a different caliber. The Contour is a Sendero the shank is 1.350 inches, stainless steel from Rock Creek. It has Shotwell I am just building something else. Will sell Barrel for $150 if you want the brass that has been fired in it I will throw that in everything shipped for 175.



I also have the Redding 3 die set posted in the reloading section