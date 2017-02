.308 Barrel Blanks For sale is three .308 barrel blanks. The two that are pictured in the middle of the pic are Schneider SS #5 contoured, 1/12 twist, 26" finish length. The other, not pictured, is a Krieger SS #5.5 contoured, 1/11 twist, 10 flutes, 26" finish length. All are blanks never turned and ready for the lathe. Asking $250 shipped for each blank. Please PM with questions and thanks much! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger