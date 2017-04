308 and 204 SS heavy barrels Savage

308 win, Large shank, SS, 30" 1in 12 twist, heavy barrel came with a package buy. The guys I got it from said he had less than a couple hundred rounds when he switched it out for a 223 barrel.

$180 shipped OBO



Bottom barrel

204 Ruger, Large shank, SS, 26", take off of a LRPV. less than 300 rounds.

$160 shipped OBO



Stock is SOLD



All Trades considered

Specifically looking for

300 wsm barrel

SA Stainless detachable bottom metal with bottom bolt release



