Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 300 WSM Christensen arms barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

300 WSM Christensen arms barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-31-2017, 08:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 5
300 WSM Christensen arms barrel
20" carbon wrapped Christensen Arms barrel with Vias style flush brake. 21.5" total length. Threaded for a Remington 700 action. Has 62 rounds through it. Don't need any more. Shot 3/8 with 180 gr accubonds. $425 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« For Sale- Timney Trigger | -Reduced--WTS 7mm Bartlein 3b fluted »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:19 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC