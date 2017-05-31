Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
300 WSM Christensen arms barrel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
300 WSM Christensen arms barrel
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-31-2017, 08:33 PM
Combz10
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 5
300 WSM Christensen arms barrel
20" carbon wrapped Christensen Arms barrel with Vias style flush brake. 21.5" total length. Threaded for a Remington 700 action. Has 62 rounds through it. Don't need any more. Shot 3/8 with 180 gr accubonds. $425 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
For Sale- Timney Trigger
|
-Reduced--WTS 7mm Bartlein 3b fluted
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:19 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC