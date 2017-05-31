Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



30 cal Obermeyer Blank
Unread 05-31-2017, 07:38 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 22
30 cal Obermeyer Blank
Took this on trade and I would rather build a 6mm. Will trade for a 6mm 1-8 twist barrel or 1-7.75 twist

30 cal
1-10 twist
27"
Stainless Steel
Contour is a straight down to muzzle at .9260 as pictured.

$275 shipped CONUS







muzzle diameter
