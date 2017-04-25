Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 30-30 and 35 rem contender barrels
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

30-30 and 35 rem contender barrels
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 10:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 217
30-30 and 35 rem contender barrels
I sold off my contender a while ago and held onto 2 barrels. No need for them. Ignore the 45 colt/410 barrel, that was sold with the receiver when I got rid of it. Crossposted on Accurateshooter.
Prices are delivered to your door.
I am always interested in trades

1. Contender 30-30 Super 14 barrel with leupold base and rings. Does not include the grey pachmyer bar that was mounted at the time of the picture $220 TYD
2. Contender 35 Remington 12” barrel (length to end of muzzle break) with base/rings and simmons 4x pro hunter scope $275 TYD
3. Synthetic forend (Not the pachmyer shown). $15 with purchase of barrel.



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington 5R Milspec Match .308 Bbl----Like New--- | HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock **SOLD** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC