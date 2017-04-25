30-30 and 35 rem contender barrels

Prices are delivered to your door.

I am always interested in trades



1. Contender 30-30 Super 14 barrel with leupold base and rings. Does not include the grey pachmyer bar that was mounted at the time of the picture $220 TYD

2. Contender 35 Remington 12” barrel (length to end of muzzle break) with base/rings and simmons 4x pro hunter scope $275 TYD

3. Synthetic forend (Not the pachmyer shown). $15 with purchase of barrel.







