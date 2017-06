3 Remington Stocks for sale I have 3 stocks for sale . They all fit Remington 700 s/a heavy barrel guns.



1 hs precision LTR stock RH / SA $200.00 plus shipping.



2 bell and Carlson XCR stock od green w/ black web RH/ SA $200.00 plus shipping



3 tactical stock od green /vertical grip /aluminum bed block SA/RH 200.00 plus shipping



Pictures are available. Just text your cell number to 205-757-7981



Usps money orders only.