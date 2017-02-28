Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
28 nosler barrel and brass f/s
28 nosler barrel and brass f/s
02-28-2017, 07:09 PM
Drdtmdzdd
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 66
28 nosler barrel and brass f/s
24" ss brux barrel,spiral fluted(Kampfeld),vias brake,ceracoted od green with around 250 Rds thru her. 50pcs of once fired brass. $500 shipped tyd
Thanks Dave
