28 Nosler/ 7mm Rem/ Parts Parts for a 28 Nosler or other 7mm with Mag bolt face.

Defiance Deivant Lightweight hunter long action with mag bolt face

Brux SS .284 1/8 #5 26" barrel straight flutes

McMillain A3 Sporter W/Edge tech, inletted for this action and barrel and BDL bottom metal.

All components are new.

2400 Shipped.

I will send pictures to interested parties.

If you are interested in having the rifle put together I can facilitate it through my Smith.