2 Winchester 52 c stocks



Stocks are as is. Both do not have a butt plate.



$100 each shipped.





FS 2 Winchester 52 C stocks - RimfireCentral.com Forums 2 Winchester 52 C stocks. Bottom one was purchased from Hoke Kearns a few years ago and is bedded.Stocks are as is. Both do not have a butt plate.$100 each shipped.