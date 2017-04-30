Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 2 Winchester 52 c stocks
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

2 Winchester 52 c stocks
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-30-2017, 08:06 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2004
Posts: 867
2 Winchester 52 c stocks
2 Winchester 52 C stocks. Bottom one was purchased from Hoke Kearns a few years ago and is bedded.

Stocks are as is. Both do not have a butt plate.

$100 each shipped.


FS 2 Winchester 52 C stocks - RimfireCentral.com Forums
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« For Sale APA LB Gen 1 Muzzle Brake | WTB McMillan Edge fill stock Rem long action BDL »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC