04-30-2017, 08:06 AM
shooter65
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2004
Posts: 867
2 Winchester 52 c stocks
2 Winchester 52 C stocks. Bottom one was purchased from Hoke Kearns a few years ago and is bedded.
Stocks are as is. Both do not have a butt plate.
$100 each shipped.
FS 2 Winchester 52 C stocks - RimfireCentral.com Forums
