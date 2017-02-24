Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 01:27 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Dallas, Tx
Posts: 63
2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers
2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers. Were shipped back from factory after performing recall and have not been opened since. 1 silver 1 black, both were take offs. $40 each shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers-1487917548884-1242246506.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS Desert Tech Desert Tactical Arms Stuff DTA | McMillan A3 700 sporter stock Shor action »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:58 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC