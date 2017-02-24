Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers
02-24-2017, 01:27 AM
TheRoaminRaider
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Dallas, Tx
Posts: 63
2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers
2 Remington 700 X-mark pro adjustable triggers. Were shipped back from factory after performing recall and have not been opened since. 1 silver 1 black, both were take offs. $40 each shipped
