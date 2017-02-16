Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
(2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
(2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
02-16-2017, 11:11 AM
eddief
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Southern Michigan
Posts: 129
(2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
I have 2 new in the box Remington 700 SS SA LH actions with .473 BF and the X-Mark triggers for sale. No Bottom metal or action screws, just like they came from Remington.
Bought these for a couple personal builds that aren't going to happen anytime soon.
$485 each shipped to your FFL in the US only.
First 2 P.M.'s with I'll take it, will get them.
Payment by M.O. or cashiers check.
Eddie Fosnaugh
02-16-2017, 12:46 PM
justdreaming
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 2
Re: (2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
Eddie - just bounced a PM to you. Interested in both.
