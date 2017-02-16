(2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF I have 2 new in the box Remington 700 SS SA LH actions with .473 BF and the X-Mark triggers for sale. No Bottom metal or action screws, just like they came from Remington.



Bought these for a couple personal builds that aren't going to happen anytime soon.



$485 each shipped to your FFL in the US only.



First 2 P.M.'s with I'll take it, will get them.



Payment by M.O. or cashiers check. __________________

Eddie Fosnaugh