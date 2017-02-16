Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


(2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
  #1  
Unread 02-16-2017, 11:11 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Southern Michigan
Posts: 129
(2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
I have 2 new in the box Remington 700 SS SA LH actions with .473 BF and the X-Mark triggers for sale. No Bottom metal or action screws, just like they came from Remington.

Bought these for a couple personal builds that aren't going to happen anytime soon.

$485 each shipped to your FFL in the US only.

First 2 P.M.'s with I'll take it, will get them.

Payment by M.O. or cashiers check.
Eddie Fosnaugh
Eddie Fosnaugh
  #2  
Unread 02-16-2017, 12:46 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 2
Re: (2) new Rem 700 SS SA LH .473 BF
Eddie - just bounced a PM to you. Interested in both.
