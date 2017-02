2 AR Single Stage Jard triggers $125 ea. or 220/pr

Selling 2 Single stage AR Jard triggers. One is large pin and one is small pin. Both come complete as they did from Jard. The large pin shot less than 100 times and the small pin was installed but never shot. Include instruction. Looking to sell. No trades. Like absolute new. Will sell $125 each but would like to try to sell the pair first for $220 + $10 shipping. These are the 1.5# models. Prefer paypal gift. if you have any questions, please ask. Thanks for looking