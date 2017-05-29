Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



1911 R1 8rd Mag
Unread 05-29-2017, 11:48 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 386
1911 R1 8rd Mag
Like new and only fired to test reliability as this was my spare magazine for a Rem Enhanced R1 1911. Really great mags!
I'll take $20 Shipped
Unread 05-29-2017, 03:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 386
Re: 1911 R1 8rd Mag
Updated pic
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
1911 R1 8rd Mag-2017-05-29-12.02.06.jpg  
