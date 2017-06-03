Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page 11 degree crown cutter
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

11 degree crown cutter
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 08:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 88
11 degree crown cutter
11 degree 3/4" crown cutter. Used on one rifle. Great condition, easy to use. There is an aluminum handle attached that I used. Also a 308 brass pilot I machined. (I can take them off, or leave them on.) Looking for $40 shipped. PM me. Thanks.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
11 degree crown cutter-crowning-tool1.jpg   11 degree crown cutter-crowning-tool.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Mcmillan mountain rifle stock S/A | WTS McMillan Game Scout SA and Seekins DBM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC