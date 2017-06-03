Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
03-06-2017, 08:20 PM
tankgijohn72
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 88
11 degree crown cutter
11 degree 3/4" crown cutter. Used on one rifle. Great condition, easy to use. There is an aluminum handle attached that I used. Also a 308 brass pilot I machined. (I can take them off, or leave them on.) Looking for $40 shipped. PM me. Thanks.
