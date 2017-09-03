Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTT Hornady/Norma 6.5 Creedmoor
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTT Hornady/Norma 6.5 Creedmoor
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-09-2017, 07:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 161
WTT Hornady/Norma 6.5 Creedmoor
I have 75 new pieces of the Norma 6.5 Creedmoor brass, 25 fired and cleaned.

100 pieces of new hornady brass


need Hornady 140gr ELD 6.5mm



cash price is $185 shipped
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-09-2017, 07:46 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,444
Re: WTT Hornady/Norma 6.5 Creedmoor
Quote:
Originally Posted by Junkyard220 View Post
I have 75 new pieces of the Norma 6.5 Creedmoor brass, 25 fired and cleaned.

100 pieces of new hornady brass


need Hornady 140gr ELD 6.5mm



cash price is $185 shipped
How many 140s will it take for the Norma brass?
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-09-2017, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 161
Re: WTT Hornady/Norma 6.5 Creedmoor
500ct for all 100pieces
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 7mm bullets and die set. | WTS: 7mm brass and 168gr bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC