Re: WTT Hornady/Norma 6.5 Creedmoor Quote: Junkyard220 Originally Posted by



100 pieces of new hornady brass





need Hornady 140gr ELD 6.5mm







cash price is $185 shipped I have 75 new pieces of the Norma 6.5 Creedmoor brass, 25 fired and cleaned.100 pieces of new hornady brassneed Hornady 140gr ELD 6.5mmcash price is $185 shipped How many 140s will it take for the Norma brass?

"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.



An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.



Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians



Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...



The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others





Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.



For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... __________________"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.Guns have only two enemies, rust and politiciansKnow Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the othersFree men do not ask permission to bear arms.For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...