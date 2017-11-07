Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTT Hornady 6.5 gap 4s headstamped brass
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:16 PM
WTT Hornady 6.5 gap 4s headstamped brass
Looking to trade 300 pcs of 6.5 gap 4s for 7 saum brass as my project has changed. This is correct headstamped 1st run brass. Looking mainly to trade but may entertain offers.
