Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTT:Berger 7mm, 195 EOL for 180 VLD H
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTT:Berger 7mm, 195 EOL for 180 VLD H
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-05-2017, 09:36 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 171
WTT:Berger 7mm, 195 EOL for 180 VLD H
I have two new boxes of 7mm 195 gr EOL bullets that I would like to trade for 180 gr VLD H.

Would also be open to one box of 180 gr VLD H and one box of 175 gr Elite Hunters

Thanks,
Crowe
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS VihtaVuori N570 Denver | Rifle brass and projectiles for sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC