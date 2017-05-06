Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTT:Berger 7mm, 195 EOL for 180 VLD H
WTT:Berger 7mm, 195 EOL for 180 VLD H
06-05-2017, 09:36 AM
Crowe284
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 171
WTT:Berger 7mm, 195 EOL for 180 VLD H
I have two new boxes of 7mm 195 gr EOL bullets that I would like to trade for 180 gr VLD H.
Would also be open to one box of 180 gr VLD H and one box of 175 gr Elite Hunters
Thanks,
Crowe
