Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTT: Berger 180 VLD hunting for 195 Elite
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTT: Berger 180 VLD hunting for 195 Elite
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-23-2017, 05:21 PM
remcraz
Gold Member
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: MAX MEADOWS, VA.
Posts: 555
WTT: Berger 180 VLD hunting for 195 Elite
I have 5 new unopened and the same lot number Berger 180 VLD Hunting for Berger 195 Elite
Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTT 300 grain OTM hybrids.
|
7 mm RSAUM Brass
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:24 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC