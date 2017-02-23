Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTT: Berger 180 VLD hunting for 195 Elite
Unread 02-23-2017, 05:21 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: MAX MEADOWS, VA.
Posts: 555
WTT: Berger 180 VLD hunting for 195 Elite
I have 5 new unopened and the same lot number Berger 180 VLD Hunting for Berger 195 Elite
Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTT: Berger 180 VLD hunting for 195 Elite-img_1777.jpg  
