WTT: 7mm 168 gr VLD-H for 168 gr Classic Hunter
Unread 03-21-2017, 06:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 52
WTT: 7mm 168 gr VLD-H for 168 gr Classic Hunter
I have 2 boxes of Berger 168 gr VLD-H bullets (same lot #) and would like to trade for 168 gr Berger Classic Hunters. If you have some classic's and are interested in a straight up trade, text me at 210 two six two 7416.

Thanks!
Crowe
