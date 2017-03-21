Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTT: 7mm 168 gr VLD-H for 168 gr Classic Hunter
WTT: 7mm 168 gr VLD-H for 168 gr Classic Hunter
#
1
03-21-2017, 06:16 PM
Crowe284
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 52
WTT: 7mm 168 gr VLD-H for 168 gr Classic Hunter
I have 2 boxes of Berger 168 gr VLD-H bullets (same lot #) and would like to trade for 168 gr Berger Classic Hunters. If you have some classic's and are interested in a straight up trade, text me at 210 two six two 7416.

Thanks!

Crowe
Thanks!
Crowe
