WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
02-01-2017, 07:33 PM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,038
WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
I have 2 new 100pcs bags of 300 rum brass that I will trade for 200pcs 3rd run Hornady 6.5 saum brass.
02-01-2017, 07:48 PM
nddodd
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2005
Location: Murray, Ky.
Posts: 1,304
Re: WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
If you don't have any luck on trade I'd like to buy your brass.
Thanks,
Nathan
