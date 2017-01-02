     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-01-2017, 07:33 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,038
WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
I have 2 new 100pcs bags of 300 rum brass that I will trade for 200pcs 3rd run Hornady 6.5 saum brass.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-01-2017, 07:48 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2005
    Location: Murray, Ky.
    Posts: 1,304
    Re: WTT 200 new Rem 300 RUM brass
    If you don't have any luck on trade I'd like to buy your brass.


    Thanks,
    Nathan
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « One unopened box of Speer Bear Claws 7mm dia. | FS Case Annealer »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:17 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC