Wts/wtt Once fired 338LM brass
Wts/wtt Once fired 338LM brass
07-02-2017, 11:51 AM
kp751
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 19
Wts/wtt Once fired 338LM brass
Cutting down my excess supply of 338lm brass. All of this is once fired. Total case number is 312 pieces.
250 hsm cases
28 NT headstamp (lapua brsss)
34 nosler cases
$312 for the lot.
Will trade for 6.5x47L brass, dies.
Savage short action-center feed. 4.4"
Optics
Make an offer. Can add money.
Shipping is flat rate usps... usually about $12
