Wts/wtt norma 300 wm
  #1  
Unread 06-14-2017, 07:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Middle Tenn.
Posts: 155
Wts/wtt norma 300 wm
I have 4 25 ct. boxes of new Norma 300 WM brass 125.00 shipped PAYPAL gift or USPS money order. OR would trade for same amount of 28 Nosler brass.

Also have a box OF 30 cal 210 VLD BULLETS 35.00 SHIPPED or trade for some 7mm Berger 195 or 175 ABLR for testing Thanks
Wts/wtt norma 300 wm-img_0602.jpg  
All Thangs Wild Taxidermy



All Thangs Wild Taxidermy
  #2  
Unread 06-14-2017, 11:13 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: NW Montana
Posts: 420
Re: Wts/wtt norma 300 wm
I'll take the 210 bergers
__________________
if your lucky enough to live in the BIG WOODS your lucky enough
