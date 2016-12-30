     close
WTS/WTT Berger 7mm 168gr VLD Hunters
12-30-2016, 04:39 PM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,122
WTS/WTT Berger 7mm 168gr VLD Hunters
Hey all, it's been a while since I've posted....

I have 3 unopened boxes of 168gr Berger 7mm VLD-H (lot 5453) and a partial box (38) of lot 5374. Total of 338 bullets (note the box of 38 are NOT pulls, they were never loaded).

Asking $140 for all and I'll ship in the USA.

I'll trade for the same flavor 180's if you've got them, or for 6.5mm 140gr VLD-H.

Post if you'll take them and follow up with a PM (especially for trade offers). If they fall through I'll contact the next poster.

Thanks, and Happy New Year!

Brandon
    12-30-2016, 05:16 PM
    Join Date: Apr 2013
    Location: Middle Tenn.
    Posts: 143
    Re: WTS/WTT Berger 7mm 168gr VLD Hunters
    I have some 180 hy vld 7mm I would trade. I think I have 200 plus. let me know how we can trade.
