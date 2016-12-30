WTS/WTT Berger 7mm 168gr VLD Hunters Hey all, it's been a while since I've posted....



I have 3 unopened boxes of 168gr Berger 7mm VLD-H (lot 5453) and a partial box (38) of lot 5374. Total of 338 bullets (note the box of 38 are NOT pulls, they were never loaded).



Asking $140 for all and I'll ship in the USA.



I'll trade for the same flavor 180's if you've got them, or for 6.5mm 140gr VLD-H.



Post if you'll take them and follow up with a PM (especially for trade offers). If they fall through I'll contact the next poster.



Thanks, and Happy New Year!



