WTS/WTT 6.5 Creedmoor 140gr Amax match case I found a case of 6.5 creedmoor Hornady factory 140gr amax match and snatched it up recently because it's hard to find. I tried it in my t3x ctr and unfortunately it just doesn't shoot well in it. So, have 197 rounds in the same lot if someone is looking for this round? Cheapest I can find it for is $26/box but I also can't find it in stock anywhere. I'd do $225 + actual shipping costs or obviously no shipping FTF (located in North Texas).



OR my gun does like the 143gr eldx, so if anyone wanted to trade I'm up for that as well.



From reviews I've read, supposively the Ruger Precision rifle shoots this round well and I guess every other T3x CTR but mine? Haha