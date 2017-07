WTS/WTT 190 pieces 6.5 Creed brass I am offering 190 6.5 Creedmore brass cases. Once fired. About 40 are Win match, the rest are Hornady. These were fired from an AR-10 and have a few shoulder dents on a dozen or so cases.



First $50 or best offer gets them. Shipping included inside the lower 48. Id be interested in trading if you have 6mm 105 Amax, 7mm 162 Amax/ELD, 308 215 Hybrids, or a heavy constructed 338 of 250gr or higher. Make me an offer!