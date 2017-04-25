WTS : WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles Wanting to sell some WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles. New and sealed.





500 - $650 Shipped





100 - $140 Shipped





Payment via Paypal Gift





Only Trade I'd be interested is..



- DTAC 115gr RBT



- Berger 195gr EOL



- Berger 130gr/140gr Hybrids



- New Norma 300NM cases (250)