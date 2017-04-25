Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS : WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles
04-25-2017, 09:29 PM
NoLegs24
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 14
WTS : WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles
Wanting to sell some WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles. New and sealed.
500 - $650 Shipped
100 - $140 Shipped
Payment via Paypal Gift
Only Trade I'd be interested is..
- DTAC 115gr RBT
- Berger 195gr EOL
- Berger 130gr/140gr Hybrids
- New Norma 300NM cases (250)
