WTS : WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles
Unread 04-25-2017, 09:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 14
WTS : WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles
Wanting to sell some WTC 198gr Flatline Projectiles. New and sealed.


500 - $650 Shipped


100 - $140 Shipped


Payment via Paypal Gift


Only Trade I'd be interested is..

- DTAC 115gr RBT

- Berger 195gr EOL

- Berger 130gr/140gr Hybrids

- New Norma 300NM cases (250)
