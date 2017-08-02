     close
WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
  #1  
02-08-2017, 11:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 86
WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
For sale is a used 3-die set of RCBS 45-70 dies. $27 shipped TYD CONUS. PayPal gift or postal money order payment please. thanks
    #2  
    02-09-2017, 04:46 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2006
    Posts: 25
    Re: WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
    I'll take those. Please PM PayPal address.
      #3  
    02-09-2017, 06:55 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2011
    Posts: 86
    Re: WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
    SPF to steveO
