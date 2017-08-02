Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-08-2017, 11:24 PM
bdfhunter
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 86
WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
For sale is a used 3-die set of RCBS 45-70 dies. $27 shipped TYD CONUS. PayPal gift or postal money order payment please. thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
02-09-2017, 04:46 AM
SteveO
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2006
Posts: 25
Re: WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
Quote:
Originally Posted by
bdfhunter
For sale is a used 3-die set of RCBS 45-70 dies. $27 shipped TYD CONUS. PayPal gift or postal money order payment please. thanks
I'll take those. Please PM PayPal address.
#
3
02-09-2017, 06:55 AM
bdfhunter
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 86
Re: WTS: used 45-70 RCBS 3-die set
SPF to steveO
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
H4350
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:54 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC