WTS: Rifle/Pistol Brass
Unread 06-11-2017, 04:05 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 413
WTS: Rifle/Pistol Brass
Several calibers of brass for sale, some once fired and some new. Prices include shipping.

SPF 255 factory Federal 44 Magnum once fired brass. $35 SPF

17 factory Hornady 300 WM once fired brass and 40 factory Winchester once fired brass. $25

85 factory Winchester 300 WSM nickel new brass. $50

133 factory Winchester 300 WSM nickel once fired brass. $55

66 factory Winchester 300 WSM new brass. $50

85 factory Winchester 300 WSM once fired brass. $35

I accept personal checks and Money Orders. Contact me with any questions and thanks.

Jerry
Last edited by jgraham01; 06-11-2017 at 04:51 PM.
