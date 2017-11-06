|
WTS: Rifle/Pistol Brass
Several calibers of brass for sale, some once fired and some new. Prices include shipping.
SPF 255 factory Federal 44 Magnum once fired brass. $35 SPF
17 factory Hornady 300 WM once fired brass and 40 factory Winchester once fired brass. $25
85 factory Winchester 300 WSM nickel new brass. $50
133 factory Winchester 300 WSM nickel once fired brass. $55
66 factory Winchester 300 WSM new brass. $50
85 factory Winchester 300 WSM once fired brass. $35
I accept personal checks and Money Orders. Contact me with any questions and thanks.
Jerry
