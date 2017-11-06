WTS: Rifle/Pistol Brass

Several calibers of brass for sale, some once fired and some new. Prices include shipping.



SPF 255 factory Federal 44 Magnum once fired brass. $35 SPF



17 factory Hornady 300 WM once fired brass and 40 factory Winchester once fired brass. $25



85 factory Winchester 300 WSM nickel new brass. $50



133 factory Winchester 300 WSM nickel once fired brass. $55



66 factory Winchester 300 WSM new brass. $50



85 factory Winchester 300 WSM once fired brass. $35



I accept personal checks and Money Orders. Contact me with any questions and thanks.



Jerry