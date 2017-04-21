|
WTS Rifle Brass
I have some rifle brass that I am selling
300 RUM..190 new remington brass $300.00 for all
300 RUM..48 1X fired remington brass $60 for all
300 Weatherby mag..70 1X fired Weatherby
brass @ $1.00 ea
300 Weatherby mag..72 1X fired remington brass @ $1.00 ea
If interested in brass below, let me know how much you want I have plenty
300 win mag...1X fired brass @.45 ea
7mm Mag...1X fired brass @ .40 ea
45-70..1X fired brass @ .35 ea
22-250..1X fired brass @ .35 ea
Lake city 5.56..1X brass @ .05 ea
Shipping not included
Payment will be paypal or usps money order