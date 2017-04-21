Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS Rifle Brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS Rifle Brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-21-2017, 05:39 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 16
WTS Rifle Brass
I have some rifle brass that I am selling

300 RUM..190 new remington brass $300.00 for all

300 RUM..48 1X fired remington brass $60 for all

300 Weatherby mag..70 1X fired Weatherby
brass @ $1.00 ea

300 Weatherby mag..72 1X fired remington brass @ $1.00 ea

If interested in brass below, let me know how much you want I have plenty

300 win mag...1X fired brass @.45 ea

7mm Mag...1X fired brass @ .40 ea

45-70..1X fired brass @ .35 ea

22-250..1X fired brass @ .35 ea

Lake city 5.56..1X brass @ .05 ea

Shipping not included

Payment will be paypal or usps money order
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Rifle Brass-20170421_094638.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-21-2017, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Alaska
Posts: 183
Re: WTS Rifle Brass
I'll take the190 new rum brass!

Tom
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-21-2017, 07:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 126
Re: WTS Rifle Brass
I will take the 190 new remington 300 rum brass. PM sent
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-21-2017, 07:55 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 126
Re: WTS Rifle Brass
Looks like I typed to slow if falls thru I want it
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Reloading Supplies for Sale- Brass and Projectiles | FS Reloading Equipment »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:53 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC