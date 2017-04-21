WTS Rifle Brass I have some rifle brass that I am selling



300 RUM..190 new remington brass $300.00 for all



300 RUM..48 1X fired remington brass $60 for all



300 Weatherby mag..70 1X fired Weatherby

brass @ $1.00 ea



300 Weatherby mag..72 1X fired remington brass @ $1.00 ea



If interested in brass below, let me know how much you want I have plenty



300 win mag...1X fired brass @.45 ea



7mm Mag...1X fired brass @ .40 ea



45-70..1X fired brass @ .35 ea



22-250..1X fired brass @ .35 ea



Lake city 5.56..1X brass @ .05 ea



Shipping not included



Payment will be paypal or usps money order