WTS Remington UMC .380 95gr ammo 1000 rounds



I have 2 cases of Remington UMC .380 95gr ammunition for sale. See link below for details.



Asking $135 shipped per case or $250 shipped for both cases.*



Remington UMC .380 Auto 95-Grain Centerfire Handgun Ammunition | Academy Hello,I have 2 cases of Remington UMC .380 95gr ammunition for sale. See link below for details.Asking $135 shipped per case or $250 shipped for both cases.*