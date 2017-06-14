Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Remington UMC .380 95gr ammo 1000 rounds
06-14-2017, 10:55 AM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 311
WTS Remington UMC .380 95gr ammo 1000 rounds
Hello,
I have 2 cases of Remington UMC .380 95gr ammunition for sale. See link below for details.
Asking $135 shipped per case or $250 shipped for both cases.*
Remington UMC .380 Auto 95-Grain Centerfire Handgun Ammunition | Academy
