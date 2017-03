WTS Reloading Die Sets (243, 264 Mag, 7x57) I have the following sets for sale. All are $19 each delivered:



1) Lee 3-Diet Set in factory case for 243 Winchester



2) Lee 2-Die Set plus a separate factory crimp die for 264 Winchester Magnum (yellow dipper is missing). 2-Die Set and factory crimp dies are in factory cases.



3) RCBS Full Length 2 Die Set for 7mm Mauser (7x57) in factory case.